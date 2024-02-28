Personnel from all participating navies at the MILAN-2024 closing ceremony onboard INS Vikrant



This year’s edition of MILAN saw the participation of 35 units, including ships, submarines and aircraft





The sea phase of MILAN-2024 concluded on February 27 (Tuesday). This edition of MILAN witnessed the participation of 35 units, including ships, submarines and aircraft.





About 13 ships and one aircraft from Friendly Foreign Countries participated in the sea phase. Indian Navy’s participation included both the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier.





All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare, including exercises against asymmetric threats. Major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions, including mid-sea fuelling from Indian Navy tankers.





The sea phase culminated with a closing ceremony, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam, and the commanding officers assembled onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.





The closing ceremony included a debrief about the operational aspects of sea phase and enabled all the participating navies to interact, exchange views, and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices.





