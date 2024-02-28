



India aims to boost its presence in the global defence market by exporting platforms like Tejas aircraft, BrahMos missiles, and Pinaka systems. India's defence production is projected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore





French Army chief General Pierre Schill, who has arrived in India on Tuesday, will be witnessing the firepower demonstration of the indigenously developed and manufactured Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher on Wednesday at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, on Wednesday.





It should be noted that France has emerged as one of the most reliable defence partners during crisis times. Aiming to position itself in the global defence market, India is now pushing for export of its defence platforms, including light combat aircraft Tejas, Brahmos supersonic cruise missile system, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, among others.





A day ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that in the next four years, India’s annual defence production is expected to touch a whopping ₹3 lakh crore and exports of military hardware is poised to reach ₹50,000 crore.





India has recently delivered the Pinaka system to Armenia amidst ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan. Nigeria and Indonesia have also evinced interest in the system.





Sources said that the visiting French Army chief will witness the Tata Group-made Pinaka launcher at Pokhran in Rajasthan.





The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher has a maximum range of 40 km for Mark-I and 60 km for Mark-I enhanced version. The system has capability to fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds.





Upon his arrival in Delhi, Gen Schill called on his Indian counterpart General Manoj Pande and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies.





Besides witnessing the Pinaka firepower demonstration, the French Army chief will also be interacting with defence industry representatives.





“He will also be visiting Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur and interact with senior military commanders,” an Indian Army official said.





Before leaving for France on February 29, General Pierre Schill will be addressing the officers at the National Defence College (NDC) in Delhi.





An official statement from the Indian Army said: “The visit by General Pierre Schill highlights the shared commitment of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across defence, security, and technology.”





“Such bilateral visits and various exercises between the militaries of both the nations epitomise the longstanding bond between the armed forces and reinforce their dedication to promoting regional stability and international security,” it said.





(With Agency Inputs)







