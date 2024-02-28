

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kerala on Tuesday reviewed the progress on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The PM arrived in the Kerala's state capital this morning as part of his two-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.





PM is also scheduled to dedicate three facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the nation during his visit.





The Prime Minister's office on Monday said that PM's vision to reform the country's space sector to realise its full potential, and his commitment to enhance technical and R&D (research and development) capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.





The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about ₹1,800 crore.





The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies.





According to the official statement, the new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles.





The facility is equipped with liquid oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust.





Wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for characterisation of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime.





The "Trisonic Wind Tunnel" at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system which will serve our future technology development needs.





