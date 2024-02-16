



Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Narender Singh on November 7 last year following a request from India





A most wanted criminal was extradited from the UAE on Friday after he was "geo-located" in the Gulf by Interpol channels. Narender Singh, who was wanted by the Haryana Police for murder and rioting, also faced a Red Corner Notice.





Singh was convicted in 2009 and jailed for life. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him on November 7 last year following a request from India.





The Red notice was then circulated to all Interpol member countries to identify his location.





He was geo-located in the UAE through a close follow-up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) via Interpol, the central agency said. Geo-locating someone means identifying the geographic location of an individual based on data collection mechanisms.





The CBI's Global Operations Centre coordinated with its National Central Bureau for Interpol in Abu Dhabi, the Indian embassy, the foreign ministry, and the Haryana Police to secure his extradition.





"The Red Notice subject was returned today from UAE to India with a security detail from STF of Haryana Police," said the CBI.





The CBI serves as the National Central Bureau for Interpol and coordinates with all local law enforcement agencies in the country for assistance. The central agency issued around 100 Red Corner Notices in 2023 and extradited 29 fugitives wanted in India.





