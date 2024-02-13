



Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the BAPS Hindu Temple that will be inaugurated tomorrow, and said that it reflects his love and respect for India.





The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which MoUs were exchanged.





He also thanked the UAE President for accepting his invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January.





"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome...Whenever I come to UAE, I have always felt as if I have come to my own home, to meet with the members of my own family," PM Modi said during the bilateral meeting.





Expressing gratitude for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that this couldn't have been possible without his love and support.





"I consider the construction of BAPS temple here as a reflection of your love for India and your vision for the bright future of UAE. This couldn't have been possible without your support. During our first meeting, I had just put up a simple request for you to look into it and you took a prompt decision, asking me to 'Put your finger on any piece of land, you will get it'. Perhaps, this level of love and trust showcases the unique relationship," PM Modi said.





He said that the depth of the India-UAE relationship can be understood by the fact that the two leaders have met five times in the last seven months, which is very 'rare'.





"I have also had the opportunity to come here seven times, this is our closeness and the way we have progressed in every field. There is a joint partnership between India and the UAE in every field. We are going to make many important decisions. We are introducing UPI and our Jeevan card, both of these are starting a new era of fintech, and this is also very big in itself," the Prime Minister said.





He added, "In the same way, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for accepting my invitation and coming to my home state. You gave a new height to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. It has also increased the prestige and reputation of that event around the world. Your visit and your address were very inspiring and motivating for the people of India. I am grateful to you for this too."





He also praised the India-Middle East-Economic-Corridor as a visionary step that will have a long-term impact in terms of connectivity and economic progress.





"The two nations are progressing in a crucial direction. The way we have got your support for IMEC, I think it will not just help in connecting the two regions, but also open new doors of economic progress. The coming generations will remember the president who gave direction to the world and performed such a crucial job," he further added.





Speaking about the 'Ahlan Modi' event, PM Modi said, "I have been told that thousands of people have gathered for the Indian diaspora event that is happening today. This could not have been possible without your love and support. I am also grateful for this."





Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.





"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strengthen the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X.





The Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium later in the day.





The 'Ahlan Modi' or 'Hello Modi' event, organized by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has gathered unprecedented attention, with over 65,000 registrations received, reflecting the overwhelming response from the Indian expatriate community.





PM Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha.





