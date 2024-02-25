



New Delhi: Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will begin his four-day official visit to India today. He will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.





During his visit, Thailand's Deputy PM, who also serves as Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, will participate in the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday, according to a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. On February 28, he will depart from India after concluding his four-day official visit.





Notably, the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting was held in Bangkok on August 17, 2022, according to MEA. From August 16-18, 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangkok to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM) with Thailand's then-Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai.





Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Thailand were established in 1947. The bilateral ties between India and Thailand are rooted in history, age-old social and cultural interactions and extensive people-to-people contacts, according to MEA. In 2022, India and Thailand celebrated the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.





On February 8, the Thailand delegation, led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House. During the meeting, Birla presented the delegation with mementos and a copy of the Constitution of India.





The Thailand parliamentary delegation visited the Indian Parliament and stressed that Thailand would like to invest in some projects, hoping that India might be interested. Krairiksh also appreciated the hospitality received in India.





Speaking to ANI, Pikulkeaw Krairiksh said, "We appreciate hospitality here." She further hoped that both countries could continue with their connectivity between the Indian and Thai parliaments.





"I hope that we can continue with our connectivity here between the Thai and Indian parliaments. We like to invest also; we have projects of the trilateral road in the north and Ranong port that we have been talking about for so long, so I think that India might be interested," she said.





On February 6, Thailand's delegation also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. He appreciated the 'warm sentiments' towards the India-Thailand relationship and affirmed his commitment to strengthening bonds of culture, connectivity, and trade.





"Glad to meet Thai Senate delegation led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh in New Delhi today. Appreciate their warm sentiments towards India-Thailand relationship and aspiration to grow it further. As civilizational partners, committed to strengthen bonds of culture, connectivity, trade and beyond," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





