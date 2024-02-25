



The Plate Cutting Ceremony of the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) - Yards 3039 & 3040, at GRSE RBD Unit on 24 Feb 24.





The Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) are a series of eleven offshore patrol vessel planned to be built by Goa Shipyard (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the Indian Navy. The deal was signed on 30 March 2023 with the delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.





The primary role of the vessels to maintain Indian Navy's combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti poaching, Anti trafficking, Non combatant evacuation operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets and Mine warfare.







