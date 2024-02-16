



Washington: The US is "concerned" over reports coming out of Pakistan in terms of intimidation and voter suppression and is watching the situation "very closely," Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said in a press briefing on Thursday (local time).





Asked whether the US believes elections in Pakistan were not fair, Kirby said, "We're concerned, and we share concerns about some of the reports that we've heard coming out of Pakistan in terms of intimidation, voter suppression, that kind of thing and so we are watching this very, very closely."





Pakistan held its 12th national general elections on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported. Nearly half of the country's total population cast votes for the new National Assembly and provincial legislatures, however, the tumultuous national election has resulted in a hung parliament.





"And as I understand it, votes are still being tallied, so international monitors are still taking a look at those tallies. I'm not going to get ahead of that process," he added.





According to the election results, Independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won 92 seats. PML-N is currently in the second position in the vote count with 79 seats while the PPP has won 54 seats, Geo News reported.





The MQM-P has secured victory in 17 constituencies. JUI-F has won four seats, PML-Q secured victory in three constituencies, while IPP and BNP won two seats each. The MWM, National Party, PML-Z, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party have won one seat each.





Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday called for an investigation of rigging allegations in the Pakistan general results held on February 8.





On being asked about US lawmakers calling on the State Department not to accept the results of the Pakistan election until allegations of rigging are investigated, Miller said, "So we have called for those allegations to be investigated. We think that's appropriate step to take. That's - that is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world."





"We think that they're thoroughly investigated and resolved. And so that - we will continue to call for that. But at the same time, it's clear that the elections in Pakistan were competitive, and we look forward to working with the government, once it's formed, that the people of Pakistan elected," he added.





Earlier on February 9, US Congress lawmakers condemned the use of political violence, cell phone service shutdowns and restrictions on freedom of expression in the country.





US Congresswoman Dina Titus condemned the use of political violence and the restriction on freedom of expression in Pakistan. She called free and fair elections the cornerstone of a functioning democracy.





In a post on X, Dina Titus stated, "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. I condemn the use of political violence and the restriction on freedom of expression in Pakistan. I am closely monitoring the situation on the ground and urge officials to adhere to the rule of law."





US Congressman Brad Sherman has said that press organisations in Pakistan should be free to report vote tabulations and stressed that there should not be delay in announcing the election results.





"Press organizations in #Pakistan should be free to report vote tabulations and there should be no unwarranted delay in announcing results," Brad Sherman posted on X.





US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said democracy in Pakistan is at serious risk. She stated that people in Pakistan should be able to elect their leaders without interference and tampering with the process.





In a post on X, Tlaib stated, "We must stand with the Pakistani people as their democracy is at serious risk. They should be able to elect their leaders without interference and tampering with the process, and the US must ensure our tax dollars don't go to anyone undermining that."





US Congressman Greg Casar said that Pakistanis have the right to elect their leaders without cell phone service shutdowns and other authoritarian practices aimed to undermine poll results.





"Pakistanis have the right to elect their leaders without cell phone service shutdowns & other authoritarian practices aimed at undermining election results. The US must stand with the Pakistani people & make clear we will not support anyone working to undermine democracy," Greg Casar posted on X.





Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced "peaceful" protests across the nation on February 17 against the alleged rigging in the general elections conducted on February 8, Pakistan-based The News International reported. The PTI also invited different political parties that believed that there was "rigging" in the polls to join the protest.





Speaking to reporters after meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail, Gohar Ali Khan invited the political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and others, who believe that the recent polls were rigged, to join them in their protest on Saturday.







