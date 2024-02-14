



Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that "Bharat is proud of you".





Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium here, PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue and "everyone's hearts are connected".





"Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," PM Modi said.





"I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," he added.





The Prime Minister was greeted by "Modi-Modi" slogans before he began his speech.





"Let's create memories that will last a lifetime, memories that you and I will cherish forever. Your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' The love and support you show me is overwhelming. I am deeply grateful to every one of you," he said.





"I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you," he added.





The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, had a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





