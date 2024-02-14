



The Indian Army successfully tested an improved version of the NAG Anti-Tank-Guided-Missile (ATGM) on February 14, 2024 at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan.





The missile is a shoulder-launched, four-kilometre range missile with an imaging infrared seeker.





The NAG has a maximum range of 4,000 meters, a minimum range of 500 meters, and a missile speed of 220–230 meters per second. It weighs 42 kilograms and has three versions: a vehicle-mounted version, a heliborne version, and a man-portable version.





The Helina version of the NAG missile is a third-generation, all-weather anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that can be fired from a helicopter. The Helina has a strike range of about 8 kilometers, which is longer than the Nag missile's range of up to 4 kilometers.





The NAG missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has a single-shot hit probability of 90% and a shelf life of ten years. The NAG missile is available in five variants, including a land version, a helicopter-launched version, and a man-portable version.





