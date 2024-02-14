Army Tests Improved NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile In Pokhran
The Indian Army successfully tested an improved version of the NAG Anti-Tank-Guided-Missile (ATGM) on February 14, 2024 at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan.
The missile is a shoulder-launched, four-kilometre range missile with an imaging infrared seeker.
The NAG has a maximum range of 4,000 meters, a minimum range of 500 meters, and a missile speed of 220–230 meters per second. It weighs 42 kilograms and has three versions: a vehicle-mounted version, a heliborne version, and a man-portable version.
The Helina version of the NAG missile is a third-generation, all-weather anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) that can be fired from a helicopter. The Helina has a strike range of about 8 kilometers, which is longer than the Nag missile's range of up to 4 kilometers.
The NAG missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has a single-shot hit probability of 90% and a shelf life of ten years. The NAG missile is available in five variants, including a land version, a helicopter-launched version, and a man-portable version.
NAMICA
Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has started serial production of NAMICA ((NAG Missile Carrier) tank destroyer and has recently rolled out the first unit the NAMICA carrier is based on a BMP-II platform.
NAMICA is a stretched, license-built BMP-2 with additional wheels. It is classified as a tank destroyer. It is equipped with various electro-optical systems including a thermal imager (TI) and a laser rangefinder (LRF) for target acquisition. The NAMICA carries a total of 12 missiles, with eight in ready-to-fire mode and four in storage.
It is also equipped with various electro-optical systems including a Thermal Imager and a Laser Rangefinder.
NAMICA can fire missiles at a target located around 7.5 kilometres with hunter-killer sight capability and carries 4 military personnel. The total project cost of NAMICA is ₹3,000 crore and is developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Ministry of Defence (MoD) cleared NAMICA for production as of 14 August 2020.
No comments:
Post a Comment