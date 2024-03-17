



Islamabad: Amnesty International, in conjunction with a coalition of human rights activists and civil society organizations, has urged the Pakistani government to immediately restore social media platform X, which has been blocked in the country since February 17, as reported by The Express Tribune.





X, formerly known as Twitter, remains inaccessible in Pakistan since the resignation of former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha, who cited alleged "election rigging" in the Rawalpindi division as his reason for stepping down.





The platform ban came after the blockage of mobile phone services on election day, February 8, as per The Express Tribune.





In a statement, Amnesty International stated that "The arbitrary blocking of platforms, including the prolonged and unannounced disruption of "X" since February 17, 2024, is a sobering illustration of growing digital censorship in the country,"





According to The Express Tribune, the human rights organization underscored the detrimental effects of internet shutdowns and social media platform bans on political discourse and the free flow of information, particularly during critical electoral processes.





According to Amnesty International, "such actions not only silence diverse political voices but also create an environment that contributes to the spread of misinformation."





The statement further criticized the "complete silence of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)" and termed it extremely alarming as the authority failed to furnish any reasons for the ban and "exceeded its mandate to block an entire internet platform.".





"The absence of transparency in the decision-making processes surrounding network shutdowns and platform blocking and complete disregard for any accountability has resulted in an obvious erosion of trust between the state and its citizens," added the statement.





The organization and its partners urged immediate action to reverse the trend of digital censorship in Pakistan. Specifically, they called on the government to unblock X, repeal laws facilitating censorship, such as Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), and make decisions impacting internet usage transparent.





Furthermore, Amnesty International and other signatories to the statement demanded clarification on the legal basis for recent platform blockages and a commitment to upholding Pakistan's international obligations regarding freedom of expression and access to information.





As Pakistan entered its fourth week of nationwide disruption to X, activists continued their legal battle to secure its restoration.





