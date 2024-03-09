



In a significant move to bolster its artillery capabilities, Armenia has recently confirmed its decision to procure 84 of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) from India, an investment of $155 million, Army Recognition reports





This deal marks a notable development in the defence sector, showcasing India's emerging stature as a major arms supplier on the global stage.





The ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), a joint project developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private sector entities, represents a leap forward in artillery technology. Designed to meet the modern requirements of ground forces, the ATAGS is a 155mm/52-caliber towed artillery, with a horizontal angle from minus 20 to 25 degrees and a vertical one from minus 3 to 70 degrees, ATAGS can reach targets at a maximum firing range of 48 km, 3 times in 15 seconds. With his specificities of high altitude use, it's perfectly adapted to the Armenian environment.





"This ATAGS acquisition by Armenia comes against a backdrop of increasing tensions in the region. The country has been seeking to modernize its armed forces in response to ongoing security challenges, notably its conflict with Azerbaijan," the magazine says.





"The addition of the ATAGS to Armenia's arsenal is seen as a critical step in enhancing its defensive and offensive operations, providing a significant upgrade to its existing artillery capabilities. In 2023, Armenia acquired 6 of these ATAGS and signed several other contracts with Indian firms on MArG 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers, and the Akash airdefense system.





"The successful deployment of the ATAGS could not only transform Armenia's artillery capabilities but also serve as a benchmark for other countries considering Indian defence products. This deal, therefore, not only signifies a milestone in India-Armenia defence relations but also exemplifies India's rising prominence as a key player in the international defence market," reads the report.







