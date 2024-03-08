



Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised the United States for its "bewildering" trade policy, describing it as a series of "unfathomable absurdities," CNN reported.





In a press conference held on the sidelines of a political gathering in Beijing, Wang accused Washington of employing various tactics to suppress China, highlighting the growing list of unilateral sanctions as reaching "bewildering levels of unfathomable absurdity."





Wang questioned the confidence of the United States as a major country, stating, "If it gets jittery whenever it hears the word China, where is its confidence as a major country?"





He further disparaged the US for pursuing its prosperity while denying other countries legitimate development, raising concerns about international fairness. Wang also pointed out the US' persistent efforts to monopolise the high end of the value chain, leaving China at the low end, questioning the principles of fairness and competition, as reported by CNN.





The Chinese diplomat's remarks were delivered during the annual Foreign Minister's briefing, a highly choreographed event that provides a platform for China to express its foreign policy vision to a global audience.





Wang's comments on the US come amidst ongoing efforts by Washington to restrict China's access to high-end technology. The White House has recently tightened controls on the types of semiconductors that US companies can sell to China, aiming to prevent American technology from being used to support the Chinese military.





The US has also imposed sanctions on Chinese entities over various issues, including allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, involvement in the illicit fentanyl trade, and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Wang's remarks underscored the challenges in the US-China relationship, even as he acknowledged "some improvements" since the summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November, CNN reported.





In a notable contrast to his criticism of the US, Wang praised China's growing relationship and record trade with Russia, emphasising this positive aspect early in the press conference when the first question was taken from a Russian state media reporter.





Wang's comments coincided with a period of relative stability in US-China relations. While adopting a softer tone at times, he called on Washington to collaborate with Beijing and bring the relationship back on track for stable, sound, and sustainable development.





During the political gathering, China emphasised its commitment to bolstering self-reliance and strength in science and technology. The government announced plans to increase the annual budget for science and technology by 10 per cent, reaching an unprecedented 370.8 billion yuan (USD 51.6 billion). This significant boost reflects China's determination to enhance self-reliance in the face of technological frictions with the US.





Wang also addressed simmering tensions in the disputed South China Sea, where recent non-lethal but increasingly tense clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels have raised concerns about the potential for conflict. Wang urged certain countries outside the region not to provoke or stir up troubles, seemingly directing a jab at the US presence in the area.





Regarding Taiwan, Wang's comments caught the attention of observers closely monitoring any shifts in Chinese policy. While Premier Li Qiang's report on Tuesday used the phrase "China's reunification," Wang emphasised the importance of "peaceful reunification" in response to a question about Taiwan's recent election of Lai Ching-te.





Wang reiterated China's opposition to any support for Taiwan independence, warning that those who support it will "get burned for playing with fire," CNN reported.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







