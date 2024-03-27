

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday and expressed admiration for his vision aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and Malaysia.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised that this vision will serve as a catalyst for crafting a more ambitious agenda to advance the relationship between the two nations. Jaishankar noted that he benefited greatly from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's guidance and insights on regional developments during their interaction.





"Honour to call on Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. His vision for stronger India-Malaysia ties, both in traditional and new-age areas, will help us craft a more ambitious agenda for the relationship. Benefitted from his guidance and insights on regional developments," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.





Jaishankar, who arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday after concluding his two-nation tour to Singapore and Philippines, began his visit by meeting his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Haji Hasan.





The discussions between the two leaders revolved around various aspects of collaboration, including political, economic, defence, digital, start-up, consular, and people-to-people linkages.





They also exchanged views on regional dynamics, touching upon key issues in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine.





"Delighted to meet FM @tokmatn9 to begin my visit to Malaysia. Exchanged views on enhancing collaboration in political, economic, defence, digital, start-ups, consular and p2p linkages. Shared perspectives on the region, Indo-Pacific, West Asia and Ukraine. As we near completion of a decade of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership, look forward to further strengthening our engagements," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.





Jaishankar is on an official visit to three countries at the invitation of his counterparts, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs.





The visit of the EAM, spanning five days from March 23-27, will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries and provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern.





