

New Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioner of Philippines, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kenya and Georgia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.

Those who presented their credentials were Josel Francisco Ignacio, Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines; Sardor Rustambaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Mikhail Kasko, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus.







Peter Maina Munyiri, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of Georgia were also among those presented the credentials to President Murmu, the press release also said.



