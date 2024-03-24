



Visakhapatnam: As part of the Exercise Tiger Triumph, Indian Army, US Marines and US Army National Guard train together for joint sub-conventional operations in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief scenario.





In a post on X, Indian Army stated, "Exercise #TigerTriumph 2024 Witness the synergy as #IndianArmy, #USMarines and #USArmy National Guard train together for joint sub-conventional operations in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief #HADR scenarios. Collaboration at its finest, ensuring swift and effective response in times of crisis."





Exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2024', a bilateral, triservice exercise, is being held India and the US. The harbour phase of the exercise is ongoing in Vishakhapatnam. The opening ceremony of the exercise took place onboard INS Jalashwa on March 19.





"The exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both countries and aims to share best practices and Standard Operating Procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations," the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.





The Harbour Phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25 and will include pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange on professional subjects and deliberations on planning and execution procedures of various tasks. Sports engagements are also scheduled as a part of the drills to enhance the camaraderie between the defence forces of India and the US.





"Sports engagements are also scheduled to further enhance camaraderie between the participating armed forces personnel of both nations. The Sea phase, from 26 to 31 Mar 24, would include units of both countries setting up a joint Command and Control Centre and a Joint Relief and Medical Camp," the official release read.





Significantly, the participating units from the Indian Navy include a Landing Platform Dock, Landing Ship Tanks (Large) including their integral Landing Crafts and helicopters, guided missile Frigate and Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.





The Indian Army is being represented by one infantry battalion group, including mechanised forces, whereas the Indian Air Force has deployed its medium-lift aircraft, transport helicopters and a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).





Additionally, the Special Ops Forces from all three services are participating in the exercise. Meanwhile, the US Task Force comprises a US Navy Landing Platform Dock, including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and, as well as Marines.





