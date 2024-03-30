



French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne will arrive in China on April 1 to meet with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Lin Jiang, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, announced this during the briefing.





"At the invitation of Wang Yi, the member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne will arrive in China on April 1," said the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.





He also emphasized that the upcoming visit will be the first visit to China for Sejourne as French Foreign Minister. The French Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart.





