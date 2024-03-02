



Hyderabad: An Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft made a safe landing at Begumpet Airport here on Friday after encountering a technical snag, a defence statement said.





The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made several rounds over the city after suffering a technical glitch relating to its landing gear. However, the aircraft, with 12-member crew including two pilots, made a safe landing at the airport.





“A C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force encountered unserviceability during a routine sortie. The crew carried out actions as per the stated procedures and safely landed at Begumpet airport. There were no injuries to any occupants and no damage to the aircraft,” the statement said.





After encountering the technical problem shortly after take-off, the pilot had alerted the Air Traffic Control and the IAF base station. A landing emergency was declared at the airport.





As the aircraft carried a substantial fuel load, it was made to hover over the city to burn off excess fuel to ensure safe landing. The aircraft landed safely after hovering in the air for about 40 minutes.





