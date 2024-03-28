

Kuala Lumpur: India and Malaysia discussed working towards better market access to each other, increasing scale of investment, air connectivity, tourism and mobility regime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.





Jaishankar is on an official visit to Malaysia, followed by the ones in Singapore and the Philippines.





Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Jaishankar said, "We spoke about better market access to each other, increasing the scale of investment, how to grow the air connectivity between us, how to improve the mobility regime and we are appreciative of the fact that today many more sectors in Malaysia are open to skills and talents from India. We discussed how to increase tourism and again we very much appreciate the steps which have been taken at this end to encourage Indian tourists to come."





The EAM said that India and Malaysia launched an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015, but emphasised that as both countries enter the second decade of the partnership, it is also important to reimagine this relationship by raising the levels of ambitions.





"We (India and Malaysia) are concerned about nine years ago in 2015, we launched what was called an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and next year, in a way, we would have completed a decade...It is an engagement which has seen trade grow to about USD 20 billion annually," Jaishankar said.





He added, "In a range of domains, today, our societies, governments and countries interact very closely. However, having said that, as we enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership, it is equally important to reimagine this relationship, raise our levels of ambitions and think about practical steps which would realise that sense of closeness which is so strong in both countries."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and expressed admiration for his vision aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and Malaysia. He also emphasised that this vision will serve as a catalyst for crafting a more ambitious agenda to advance the relationship between the two nations.





He also held a round-table meeting with CEOs in Malaysia and appreciated their growing interest in partnering with Indian industries.





"A productive round-table meeting with CEOs in Malaysia. Glad to hear about growing interest in partnering with Indian industries. Encouraged them to join in India's growth story. Discussed geopolitical developments that can provide more opportunities in business interactions," the EAM posted on X.





The EAM met Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, the President of the Malaysian Indian Congress and appreciated their support towards New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur ties.





"Met with Tan Sri @TSVigneswaranSA, President of @MIC_Malaysia and its members. Thanked them for their continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties," he posted on X.





Jaishankar also received Saraswathy Kandasami, the Vice President of the People's Justice Party or the KEADILAN in Kuala Lumpur.





"Received YB Senator@KSaraswathy24, Vice President of@KEADILANand other senior members earlier today in Kuala Lumpur.Appreciated their commitment for deepening cooperation in various domains," he stated.





