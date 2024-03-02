



New Delhi: Indian and Malaysian navy ships are currently conducting joint exercise ‘Samudra Laksamana’, the Indian Navy said on Friday.





Indian Naval Ship Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Naval Ship KD Lekir are participating in the 3rd edition of this exercise, which began at Visakhapatnam on February 28 and will end on March 2, and comprises both harbour professional interactions, followed by the operational phase at sea.





The Navy said that the harbour phase involves professional interactions, subject matter expert exchange on topics of mutual interest, sports fixtures, and other interactions. These interactions are aimed to enhance the knowledge base, share best practices, and enhance further cooperation on maritime aspects.





During the sea phase, both the participants would be jointly honing skills while conducting various operations at sea.





The exercise aims to strengthen bonds and enhance interoperability between the Indian and the Royal Malaysian Navy.





Recently, more than 50 nations had come together to participate in Exercise ‘Milan’ with Indian Navy.





