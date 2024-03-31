

Visakhapatnam: The Closing Ceremony of the Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise between India and the United States, Tiger Triumph 2024, was held onboard the USS Somerset on Saturday, following the earlier event held onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa on March 19.





"The Exercise represents the robust strategic partnership between both countries and aims to share best practices and Standard Operating Procedures in undertaking multinational HADR operations," the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Sunday.





"The Harbour Phase was conducted at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25, which included pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Sports engagements, ship boarding drills and cross-deck visits. Personnel from both the Navies celebrated the festival of Holi together on March 25 as part of the cultural exchange programme showcasing the vibrant and vivid culture of India," the Indian Navy said.





Additionally, the Indian Navy affirmed that "the sea phase was conducted from March 26 to 30, and it included units of both countries undertaking maritime exercises at sea, followed by the landing of troops at Kakinada for the setting up of a joint command and control centre and a joint relief and medical camp for HADR operations.





"Cross-deck helicopter operations involving UH3H, CH53, and MH60R helicopters were also undertaken between ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam," the Navy added.





The participating units from the Indian Navy included a landing platform dock, large landing ship tanks, including their integral landing craft and helicopters, guided missile Frigate and long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.





The Indian Army was represented by one Infantry Battalion Group, including mechanised forces and the Indian Air Force had deployed one medium-lift aircraft, a transport helicopter and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).





"The US Task Force would comprise of a US Navy Landing Platform Dock including its integral Landing Craft Air Cushions and helicopters, a Destroyer, maritime reconnaissance and medium lift aircraft, and also, US Marines," according to the release.





Special Operations Forces from all three services also participated in the exercise and jointly undertook combined operations with their US counterparts at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada during the harbour and sea phases.





