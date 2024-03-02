



Mumbai: The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a major contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for the supply of High Power Radars (HPR) to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





HPR is a static sensor for long range aerial surveillance with higher uptime. Equipped with multiple Next-Gen features and capable of remote operations, they will augment IAF’s capabilities for monitoring special zones of interest, designating and tracking adversaries with optimal accuracy. The project is turnkey in nature and is to be executed across multiple locations.





L&T also signed a contract, for an earlier won major order, for the supply of indigenously developed Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to the IAF. CIWS is planned for deployment at various locations across India to protect vital assets from all types of low flying, low signature aerial threats including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. CIWS comprises Air Defence Guns, Tracking Radars and a Search Radar linked to a Command & Control Shelter along with associated simulators and communication equipment.





CIWS and HPR shall be realised at L&T’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, in close collaboration with industrial ecosystem partners comprising MSMEs across India.





“Winning these complex high-tech projects competitively after extensive trial evaluation is a testimony to our capabilities in design, development, precision engineering and manufacturing of advanced platforms and systems for the Indian Armed Forces. Our efforts are constantly focused at enhancing self reliance of the Indian Armed Forces”, said Mr Arun Ramchandani, EVP & Head Defence business, L&T.





