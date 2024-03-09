



New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the mortal remains of the late Patnibin Maxwell at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Friday, who lost his life in the Hezbollah attack in Israel.





In an official statement shared on X, Minister Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) expressed his heartfelt condolences and shared the profound sorrow and anguish experienced by the family members of the deceased.





I share the deep sorrow and anguish experienced by his family members. pic.twitter.com/bSPCyHLy04 — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 8, 2024





"Received mortal remains of the late Shri Patnibin Maxwell, who was killed in an attack in Israel, at Thiruvananthapuram Airport and paid my respects. I share the deep sorrow and anguish experienced by his family members," the post on X read.





Recently, Moshe Arbel, the Israeli interior minister, visited India on Thursday to pay tribute to Patnibin Maxwell, an Indian killed by a Hezbollah rocket while working on a farm.









Ambassador of Israel to India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, Naor Gilon, took to Twitter to announce the Israeli interior minister's visit and express condolences to the Maxwell family and the Indian nation.





In an official tweet on X, Naor Gilon tweeted, "A high-level delegation from the @IsraelMFA Ministry of Agriculture, led by Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel, and his senior team, went to pay respects to Patnibin Maxwell, the Indian national who was killed by a Hezbollah rocket while working on a farm. Om Shanti"





The Israeli embassy confirmed on March 5 that the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Pat Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala.





Maxwell had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working on a farm there.





In its statement, the Israeli embassy said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured."





According to the Israel Defence Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.





Fighting also continues in Gaza, with the Israeli Defence Forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets towards Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim. Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using snipers, tanks, and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from civilian areas in Western Khan Yunis.





