Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan visit has been postponed "due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport", an official statement said today.





"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the state visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. The new dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," the statement said.





PM Modi was scheduled to be in the Himalayan nation for a state visit tomorrow and the day after. "The visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy," a press release said.



