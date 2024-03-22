

Thimphu: King of Bhutan conferred on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the highest honour of the Himalayan country.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Earlier PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit had called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu.

He also attended a cultural program at the Tendrelthang Festival Ground in the presence of Bhutan King.

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.







In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kilometers from Paro to Thimphu. Hundreds of locals awaited Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the palace.

After he arrived at the Tashichho Dzong Palace earlier today, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome there.







During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

PM Modi also received a special welcome at his Hotel in Thimphu as youngsters from Bhutan gave a cultural performance of Garba on the song written by PM Modi. Making the Gujarati folk dance more graceful, youngsters wore Gujarat's traditional attire, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama.

The performance was staged after PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Bhutan's national capital, Thimphu.

The members of the Indian community on meeting PM Modi expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet PM Modi.







India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.





Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







