



Narayanpur: An anti-Naxal operation was conducted for 48 hours in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. During the operation, three encounters took place, an official said.





After the encounter, security personnel recovered 5 kg of IED, including a huge amount of Naxalite material from the incident site, police said.





As per the official, during the operation on March 29, 2024, as the police party was searching the jungle hills of Binagunda-Koronar, they were fired upon three separate times between approximately 8:00 am and 12:00 pm by Maoists who had laid an ambush with the intent to kill and loot weapons. The security forces also retaliated in self-defence. The encounter lasted for about 4 hours.





"The Naxals took advantage of the dense jungle and hills and fled," the police said.





After the firing stopped, a search of the incident site revealed a 5 kg IED that had been planted by the Maoists to harm the security forces. The BDS team destroyed the recovered 5 kg of IED following safety standards," police said.





A large amount of daily-use Naxal material, including electric wire, batteries, medicine, etc., was recovered from the incident site.





(With Agency Inputs)







