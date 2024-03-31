Security Agencies Exert Great Effort To Deter NARCO Terrorism Influx In Kashmir: J&K Police
Indian armed forces have captured several drug hauls across the country
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a concerted effort is being made to put a stop to cross-border narcotics-terrorism in Kashmir and that security agencies across the country have been exerting great effort to deter the inflow of narcotics into the J&K UT.
Addressing a one day awareness program on Drug Abuse in Kashmir, Superintendent of Police (SP) East, Mubashir Hussain Bukhari said the J&K police are committed to put a halt on narco-terrorism, which is aimed to poison the region’s youth.
“A major issue that our police and other security agencies have been facing is the influx of narcotics from across the border into Kashmir. But the Indian army, the BSF, and the J&K police, among other agencies, have been putting a lot of effort into discouraging the supply,” said the SP East.
The objective of organizing awareness campaigns at large institutions like SKUAST-K is to reassure young people that drug addiction is not an option for them.
Bukhari said that J&K Police has been planning such gatherings everywhere to dissuade young people from using narcotics.
“Melancholy and inactivity are the two primary causes of drug addiction. Youth become victims of these kinds of problems when they don’t keep themselves occupied with activities like sports, business, studies, and other things,” he added.
When asked about the damage that cross-border drug trafficking is inflicting to young people, SP East said that “Police, Army, and other security forces are on it to eradicate this menace.”
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Sheri-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology SKUAST-K, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganaie said the young generation in Kashmir has been badly involved in drug addiction and that estimated 10 lakh youth both male and female consume drugs in or the other forms in Kashmir.
He said the society in general and the parents in particular have a moral responsibility to educate the youngsters about the ill effects of drug addiction, which, he said, has taken a toll on the younger generation in Kashmir.
“Parents have a primary role in educating their children about the ill effects of drug addiction which has spread its tentacles across Jammu and Kashmir,” Prof Ganaie said addressing the program.
