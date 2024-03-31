Indian armed forces have captured several drug hauls across the country





Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Satur­day said that a concerted effort is being made to put a stop to cross-border narcotics-terrorism in Kashmir and that secu­rity agencies across the country have been exert­ing great effort to deter the inflow of narcotics into the J&K UT.





Addressing a one day awareness program on Drug Abuse in Kashmir, Superintendent of Po­lice (SP) East, Mubashir Hussain Bukhari said the J&K police are com­mitted to put a halt on narco-terrorism, which is aimed to poison the re­gion’s youth.





“A major issue that our police and other se­curity agencies have been facing is the influx of nar­cotics from across the bor­der into Kashmir. But the Indian army, the BSF, and the J&K police, among other agencies, have been putting a lot of effort into discouraging the supply,” said the SP East.





The objective of or­ganizing awareness cam­paigns at large institu­tions like SKUAST-K is to reassure young people that drug addiction is not an option for them.





Bukhari said that J&K Police has been planning such gather­ings everywhere to dis­suade young people from using narcotics.





“Melancholy and inactivity are the two primary causes of drug addiction. Youth become victims of these kinds of problems when they don’t keep themselves occupied with activi­ties like sports, busi­ness, studies, and other things,” he added.





When asked about the damage that cross-border drug trafficking is inflict­ing to young people, SP East said that “Police, Army, and other security forces are on it to eradi­cate this menace.”





Speaking on the oc­casion, Vice-Chancellor Sheri-Kashmir Univer­sity of Agricultural Sci­ence and Technology SKUAST-K, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganaie said the young genera­tion in Kashmir has been badly involved in drug addiction and that estimated 10 lakh youth both male and female consume drugs in or the other forms in Kashmir.





He said the society in general and the par­ents in particular have a moral responsibility to educate the youngsters about the ill effects of drug addiction, which, he said, has taken a toll on the younger generation in Kashmir.





“Parents have a pri­mary role in educating their children about the ill effects of drug addic­tion which has spread its tentacles across Jam­mu and Kashmir,” Prof Ganaie said addressing the program.











