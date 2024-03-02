



Bangalore: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said there seems to be a link between the blast at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Café, and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangalore in 2022, and all angles are being looked into by the police.





He said the government is committed to a fair probe, and police have been given a free hand to investigate the incident at the quick-service eatery in the Brookefields area of the information technology corridor in east Bangalore that left ten people injured.





"There seems to be a link between the Mangalore incident and this incident, according to police officers... materials used (for explosions), we can see a similarity, we can see a link, timer and other things," Mr Shivakumar said.





Speaking to reporters here, he said police officers from Mangaluru and Shivamogga too have come here, and all angles are being looked into.





"There is no reason for Bangaloreians to worry, it was low intensity blast, it was prepared locally... but sound was big. Culprit's face is visible from all angles despite him wearing cap or specs. From three-four angles he is seen. Cameras have captured him walking too," added Mr Shivakumar, who is also Bangalore City Development Minister.





In Mangalore, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw in November, 2022. Probe into the blast had revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.





Investigators had found that the Mangalore cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.





Instructions have been given to police to look into all angles in the café blast, Mr Shivakumar, also State Congress chief, said.





"We will not meddle in it. Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating, they have formed 7-8 teams, and they are looking at all angles. There are cameras everywhere in Bangalore city.





"He (suspect) has come by bus, how did he go back is being traced. You (media) too have got clippings which are being telecast. Investigation is being done. Police have been given a free hand," he said.





Noting that the government is very serious about probing the blast incident and there is no question of sparing anyone, the Deputy CM said it is a matter of state's pride.





"Let the BJP say whatever they want and do anything. We are least bothered about it." "If they (BJP) offer constructive cooperation, okay, if they want to do politics, let them," he said.





With regards to the treatment of the injured, Mr Shivakumar said already instructions have been given to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner, "we will take care of their bills."





