



Sadanand Vasant Date, who bravely fought terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attack, on Sunday took over the reins of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an official statement. Date, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service officer of Maharashtra cadre, succeeded Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated on Sunday.





Before joining the NIA, Date was serving as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra.





He has held several important positions in Maharashtra, including those of Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar, Joint Commissioner Law and order, and Joint Commissioner Crime Branch Mumbai, said the statement issued by the NIA.





Date has served two tenures in the Indian government -- in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.





Date was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who had launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008.





The NIA, which is functioning as the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency of the country, was formed in the aftermath of the 2008 terror attacks.





Date also received the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, it added.





(With Agency Inputs)







