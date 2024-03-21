



Based on specific input, two top-rung leaders of ISIS in India were apprehended from the Dharamshala area of Dhubri Sector and brought to the STF office in Guwahati. The accused are also wanted accused of NIA. They have been identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, who is the head of ISIS in India. His associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan of Diwana, Panipat got converted to Islam and his wife is a Bangladeshi national.





Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/ members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India. Several cases are pending against them at NIA, Delhi, ATS, Lucknow etc. STF, Assam will hand over the accused to NIA for taking up further legal actions against these fugitives: CPRO, Assam Police.





(With Agency Inputs)







