



New Delhi: Assistant Administrator for Global Health at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Dr. Atul Gawande, will be visiting India from March 19 to 22 to move forward the US-India health partnership.





During his visit, Assistant Administrator Gawande will be visiting New Delhi, Dewas and Indore in Madhya Pradesh to engage with government officials, healthcare professionals, academics, civil society, and business leaders.





He will be visiting these locations "to underscore the US commitment to partnering with India to forge global solutions to health challenges," the US Embassy said in an official release.





The US-India development collaboration over the past 70 years has been transformational, strengthening both countries and making the world safer and more prosperous.





Today, the US and India are partnering to advance and achieve shared global health and development priorities, the release stated.





"As two of the world's largest economies and hubs for technology and innovation, the United States and India partner to test and pilot healthcare models and high-impact innovations to address complex health challenges that can be scaled and replicated, not just in India, but worldwide," it added.





Gawande's visit will reinforce the US's commitment to collaborate with India to address some of the world's toughest development challenges.





His visit will address challenges including harnessing emerging technologies to advance global health goals, bolstering primary health systems to strengthen global health security, and working directly with communities to formulate the most equitable and effective responses.





Atul Gawande is known for his writings and books about the medical field.





Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, he was a practising general and endocrine surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.





Moreover, Gawande is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the winner of two National Magazine Awards, Academy Health's Impact Award for highest research impact on healthcare, a MacArthur Fellowship, and the Lewis Thomas Award for writing about science.





