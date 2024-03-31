



In a breath taking display of Army’s strength, BrahMos ‘Rising Sun’ missile soared high above the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, igniting the skies with its unparalleled might.





News agency ANI quoted Army’s Eastern Command as saying that the Rising Sun missile specialists displayed their long-range targeting capabilities.





The Rising Sun BrahMos warriors showcased their capability as a formidable force for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





With the calculated strike hitting its mark precisely, this event serves as a poignant reminder of India’s steadfast dedication to defending its sovereignty and fostering regional stability, ANI stated.





(With Agency Inputs)







