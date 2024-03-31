



The Ukrainian Foreign Minister outlined three key tasks for strengthening relations with India: restoring pre-war levels of trade and cooperation, working on new joint projects and programs, India's participation in President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and working to organize visits by the leaders of both countries.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there are positive developments in bilateral relations between India and Ukraine and named three key tasks to strengthen this relationship. He said this on Friday, March 29, following the results of his first day of visit to New Delhi, UNN reports.





If we compare the state of our relations in the first year of the war and now, we can observe important positive changes. New Delhi has seen Ukraine as an important partner.





The Foreign Minister noted that India is gradually changing its understanding of Russia's war against Ukraine and clearly realizes that Ukrainian-Indian relations have a great future. Dmytro Kuleba also outlined three key tasks for the development of relations between Ukraine and India.





The number one task is to return the level of cooperation in trade and politics to the pre-war level. The pre-war level means multibillion-dollar trade between our countries, which primarily means attracting money to the Ukrainian economy, creating jobs, selling Ukrainian goods to India; it means promising joint developments in high-tech areas; it means Indian companies entering the Ukrainian market.

The second task is to work on new projects and programs that should bring Ukrainian-Indian relations to a new level.

Task number three is the Peace Formula. India's continued participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula will be an important signal to many countries in the region that are oriented towards New Delhi, persuading them to join this initiative of President Zelenskyy.





Dmytro Kuleba also said that Ukrainian diplomats are currently working on organizing visits by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to India.





Ukrainian Media







