

Kathmandu: As part of an outreach program for the Assam Rifles retired fraternity of Nepal, the Director General of Assam Rifles visited Nepal, from April 8-13.

The visit was characterised by a series of events aimed at acknowledging the contribution of the veterans and addressing the welfare of Assam Rifles veterans and their families in Nepal, according to an official press release.





During the visit, three ex-servicemen rallies were organised in Pokhara, Dharan, and Kathmandu, specifically dedicated to Assam Rifles veterans and Veer Naris.





"The rallies were presided over by Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Directorate General Assam Rifles and attended by staff officers from Directorate General Assam Rifles responsible for redressal of grievances. The events provided a platform for the Veterans to come together and interact with DGAR and President ARWWA and highlight varied issues for the welfare of Ex-Servicemen community in Nepal," the press release read.





One of the key highlights of the visit was the meeting between DG Assam Rifles and General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Nepal Army Chief, where discussions revolved around enhancing the welfare and support systems for Ex-Servicemen in Nepal.





Fruitful exchange of ideas and strategies is expected to further strengthen the bond between the Armed forces of India and Nepal.





"It was revealed during the visit that there are approximately 15 thousand pensioners including Service pensioners & family pensioners from Assam Rifles currently residing in Nepal, highlighting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations," the release read.





"In addition, Director General Assam Rifles had a productive meeting with Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal. During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and support for ex-servicemen and their families in the region," it added.





The official visit of the Director General of Assam Rifles to Nepal not only underscored the significance of the longstanding ties between the two nations but also reaffirmed the commitment to the welfare and well-being of ex-servicemen who have dedicated their lives to serving in Assam Rifles.





