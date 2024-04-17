



New Delhi: Veteran air warrior Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (Retd), who joined the Indian Air Force during the tumultuous years of World War II and distinguished himself as a "fearless aviator" during his career, has died. He was 103.





Sqn Ldr Majithia's leadership skills were forged and tested in the crucible of war, they said.





From patrolling of skies to reconnaissance and bombing missions, he took on each challenge with grit, skill and unparalleled courage.





His tenure as the flight commander of the legendary Number 4 Squadron -- 'The Fighting Oorials' -- from 1942 to 1943 at Burma, remains etched in the annals of history, the IAF sources added.





Under his guidance, this squadron became synonymous with bravery and camaraderie, and earned accolades and admiration from all quarters, they said.





The IAF on Tuesday bade final farewell to its icon as the centenarian air warrior left an impressive legacy behind.





He was born in Shimla on July 27, 1920 and his passion for aviation propelled him to join the IAF volunteer reserve in 1940 during the tumultuous years of World War II, the IAF sources said.





His exceptional talent earned him the prestigious 'Best Pilot Trophy' during his training at the Initial Training School in Walton in Lahore, they added.





