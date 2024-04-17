Russia recently received fresh batch Igla-S air defence system from Russia





The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has barely impacted the provision of spare parts for Russia’s aircraft used in Indian military aviation, according to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, as reported by idrw.org. This minimal disruption is a result of what is known as the ‘indigenisation’ of Russian production. In simpler terms, India is increasingly manufacturing spare parts for aircraft from both Soviet and Russian eras under license, reported Bulgarian Military.





However, not all factors are favourable, as indicated by Chaudhary’s statement. Some systems acquired from Russia still face significant supply issues. While there is no official acknowledgment from the Indian officials, idrw.org suggests that such systems might include the IL-76 transport aircraft and older Russian air defence systems that could potentially be compromised.





Local sources indicate that India is designing a solution for this challenge. As with their initial approach, it involves increasing the responsibility of India’s industries to take on the production of these essential spare components.





Indian Il-76





The Indian Air Force takes pride in its 17-strong fleet of Il-76 military transport aircraft, affectionately referred to as ‘Gajraj’. The backbone of India’s strategic airlift capabilities, these aircraft play an indispensable role. Powering these mighty machines are four D-30 KP turbofan engines, enhancing their long-distance haulage capabilities and enabling them to easily carry heavy loads of approximately 50 tons.





Upon entering the Il-76, an expansive cargo bay awaits, ready to be tailored to accommodate various types of loads. Ingenious features, such as an overhead crane and winch system, ensure smooth loading and unloading processes, facilitating the efficient movement of heavy cargo. In the cockpit, pilots are supported by top-tier avionics, including Doppler navigation radar, an automatic direction finder, and distance-measuring equipment. These state-of-the-art systems are critical for precise navigation and accurate cargo delivery.





The last feature to note about the Il-76 is its ability to stand its ground against potential threats. Equipped with radar warning receivers, infrared flare dispensers, and chaff dispensers, these aircraft are well-prepared to defend against any looming danger. Let’s not forget their defensive tail gun turret — a final line of defence that ensures every mission is completed successfully.





Russia Continues To Deliver





As 2023 approached, it was astutely predicted an opportune window for India to alleviate the war’s effects on Russian supplies. They believed India may consider adopting a robust, long-term domestic strategy to majorly diminish its defence dependency on Russia’s supply chain.





Despite noticeable challenges in some defence sectors, New Delhi continues to receive armaments from Russia, honouring past orders. Recently India accepted the first batch of 24 Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems. 100 more missiles were delivered, too. The total order incorporates 100 such systems and 400 missiles.





Intriguingly, even in this context, India might successfully insulate itself from the negative impacts of the Ukraine war, should it extend into this year and beyond. This is largely attributed to the contract between Russia and India, which entails local production of Igla-S under licensing terms. Equally noteworthy is the fact that the two nations are concurrently participating in the joint production of the BrahMos medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile.





However, A Key System Is Lagging





Several complications have surfaced regarding India’s local defence systems, particularly the S-400 Triumph. Confidential reports from India indicate a regrettable delay in the agreed delivery timeline for two SA-21 Growler anti-aircraft missile systems, also known as the S-400 Triumph. Instead of India receiving these pivotal components in 2024, they’re now slated for delivery in the second half of 2026. Specifically between July and September.





Just as our contacts in India were grappling with this development, more news started buzzing in October surrounding the remaining two S-400 units. Russian Telegram pages became a bustling hive of activity, featuring newly surfaced photos of two 51P6A launchers in transit. Far from ordinary, these are integral parts of the S-400 missile launcher, essential for firing the 9M96E missiles.





The person behind these revealing photographs conjectures that the documented S-400 systems could be the last two units ordered by India, due for completion by the end of 2024. The images depict the S-400s progressing into the final stage of production—assembly. Once their assembly is completed and they pass the quality control tests, these systems are poised to embark on their desired journey to India.





