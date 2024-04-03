

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Taiwan and offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for speedy recovery to the injured. He said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it."





An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter Scale struck off its east coast on Wednesday morning. A tsunami warning was issued for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands in Japan following a powerful earthquake in Taiwan, which has been downgraded from a warning to an advisory, CNN reported, citing Japan's Meteorological Agency.





According to central and local government officials in Taiwan, nine people have died and 821 people have been injured due to the earthquake. As of 4:30 pm (local time), 127 people have been trapped, Focus Taiwan reported.





Earlier in the day, four deaths were reported due to the earthquake, including three hikers killed by falling rocks on the Dekarun Trail in Hualien's Taroko National Park and a truck driver struck by falling rocks near Dachingshui Tunnel.





The new fatalities include a woman surnamed Yu, who was engaged in slope maintenance work with her husband on Provincial Highway 8 at the 183.2-kilometer mark inside the Taroko National Park. She was hit by falling rocks and was taken to Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital for treatment, according to officials.





The officials said the woman was declared dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, a man in his 60s died in the Taiwan Cement Corp Heren mining area after being hit by falling rocks, according to officials. Another man was found dead in a car crushed by falling rocks in the Huide Tunnel parking lot on the Suhua Highway, according to Hualien police.





The earthquake caused multiple rockfalls on the Suhua Highway, causing transportation disruptions. Authorities have not given information on the remaining two fatalities that were reported at 4:30 pm (local time), Focus Taiwan reported.





Speaking to reporters, Taiwan's Deputy Health Minister Victor Wang said that the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) has already contacted Hualien health officials and confirmed that current medical capacity is sufficient.





Wang said in addition to Mennonite Christian Hospital, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital and Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital, which have been treating patients in the aftermath of the earthquake, medical teams in Yilan and Taitung have been asked to assist if required, according to Focus Taiwan report.





Meanwhile, the National Fire Agency said there are around 15 people trapped in the Dachingshui Tunnel, two German nationals stuck in the Chongde Tunnel and 60 people in the Jinwen Tunnel, whom they are currently working to rescue, Focus Taiwan reported.





Another 50 people trapped are passengers on shuttle buses who were travelling from downtown Hualien to Silks Place Taroko Hotel. According to the agency, 28 buildings have tilted or partially collapsed in Taiwan, including 17 in Hualien County, one in Yilan County, two in Keelung City, and eight in New Taipei.





Furthermore, 22 people have been rescued from a collapsed residential building in Hualien County. Moreover, rescuers have been trying to retrieve the body of one woman they believe has no vital signs, according to the Hualien police.





