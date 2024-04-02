

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued a public notice cautioning Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia about fake social media accounts and email addresses that sought to deceive people by soliciting money for travel arrangements from Saudi Arabia to India.

In the advisory, the embassy emphasized that it has no affiliation with these questionable social media handles and email addresses. It urged all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution and advised them to verify the authenticity of any communication purportedly from the embassy.





"It has been brought to the notice of the Embassy that some individuals are deceiving innocent Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia through a suspicious Twitter account and email address, by soliciting money for travel arrangements from Saudi Arabia to India. We would like to inform all Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia that the Embassy of India in Riyadh has absolutely no affiliation with these questionable social media handles and email addresses," Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in advisory.





"The official contact information of the Embassy of India, including email IDs, Twitter handle, Facebook ID, and telephone numbers, can be found on our website https://www.coiriyadh.gov.in. All are advised to cross verify with the Embassy website thoroughly to avoid falling into the trap laid by unscrupulous elements. Kindly note that all the Indian Missions email IDs always end with domain @mea.gov.in. Twitter Account of the Embassy @Indian EmbRiyadh," advisory added.





