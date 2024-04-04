



Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren on Wednesday to express condolences following the terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, which resulted in the loss of Chinese nationals' lives, reported ARY News.





"A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla," the District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said.





"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," the police officer said.





According to ARY News, the Punjab CM expressed sorrow over the death of Chinese nationals in the Shangla attack during her visit to the Chinese Consulate in Lahore.





She conveyed her sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased Chinese citizens.





Additionally, she reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ongoing collaboration and cooperation with China across various sectors, as per ARY News.





Emphasizing the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China," Pakistan and China are exemplary friends and their everlasting friendship cannot be undermined through cowardly actions," the CM said.





CM Maryam maintained that the cowardly attack committed on the Chinese citizens was a nefarious conspiracy to sabotage the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The Pakistani nation is heartily grieved over the onslaught incident on their Chinese brothers.





"We equally share the grief of the affected Chinese families. We are undertaking all possible measures to safeguard the Chinese nationals working in Punjab. We would strictly ensure the implementation policy to provide foolproof security to our Chinese brothers," she said.





The Consul General expressed appreciation for Maryam Nawaz's visit to offer condolences on the death of Chinese nationals' lives.





Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Parvez Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IGP and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







