



Sopore: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three militant associates in north Kashmir’s Sopore.





In a statement, the police spokesperson said that it along with Indian Army (22RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (179BN) at a joint checkpoint established at Fruit Mandi crossing noticed three suspicious persons attempting to flee from the spot, but the alert joint party apprehended them.





They have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Kachroo, son of Farooq Ahmad Kachroo, a resident of Baba Yousuf Sopore; Aquib Mehraj Kana, son of Mehraj din Kana, a resident of Sangrama Sopore and Adil Akber Gojree, son of Akbar Gojree, a resident of Kushal Matoo Sopore.





During search, a pistol, mobile phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. Its pertinent to mention that trio failed to justify the contents of their phones, which contained incriminating evidence.





Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 68/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Sopore and investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.





(With Agency Inputs)







