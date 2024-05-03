



Three personnel of the Indian Airforce were injured when two vehicles they were travelling in came under heavy terrorist fire in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.





This is the first major attack on the armed forces this year in the region which witnessed a series of terror attacks on the army last year.





No damage or any casualty has been reported so far in the attack.





Reinforcement has been rushed to the area.





More details are awaited.





(With Agency Inputs)







