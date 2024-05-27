



TAWANG: Union Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat inaugurated an R&D centre at the defence research laboratory (DRL) in Changbu in Tawang district recently, during a visit here.





Prior to this, he engaged in discussions with senior officers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces in Tezpur (Assam), Tenga, and other military stations enroute to Tawang from Tezpur.





The chairman and other DRDO officials also visited forward locations of Tawang towards the Indo-Tibet border, and interacted with the jawans and officersthere. The discussions revolved around topics related to soldier support by the DRL and the DRDO with the commanders of the Tawang and East Tawang brigades and officers from the district administration.





The DRDO chairman, who was accompanied by DRDO (HQ) Life Sciences Director General Dr UK Singh, and Tezpur (Assam)-based DRL Director Dr UK Singh, along with other senior officers and scientists of the DRDO, offered prayers at the Tawang monastery before their departure.





