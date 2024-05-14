



On May 14, 2024, the Indian Air Force conducted field tests of the Arogya Maitri Cube- BHISHM portable hospital by performing an airdrop in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This test marked the first occasion that the Indian Air Force deployed this innovative medical solution, aimed at enhancing rapid medical response capabilities during emergencies.





Project BHISHM





BHISHM portable cubes are integral to the “Project BHISHM” or Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri. This project is designed to manage up to 200 casualties simultaneously, highlighting its focus on swift, expansive medical care in disaster scenarios.





Capabilities of BHISHM Aid Cube





The Aid Cube is equipped with cutting-edge tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics which assist in effective coordination and real-time monitoring, thereby optimizing the management of field medical services. Comprising 72 easily transportable components, these cubes can be moved by hand, cycle, or potentially by drones, offering exceptional versatility.





Deployment And Application





In addition to being air-droppable, the BHISHM cubes are robust, waterproof, and lightweight, enabling quick deployment that can be completed within 12 minutes. This rapid deployment capability ensures that the cubes can be efficiently used in a variety of emergency situations, including mass casualty incidents (MCIs).





Previous Deployment And Future Potential





Earlier in the year, during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, two Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM units were deployed. This prior deployment underlined the unit’s practical application and readiness to bolster medical preparedness and response efforts during significant public events. The successful testing and potential future implementations of the BHISHM cubes signify a significant step forward in India’s disaster response and health care management strategies, ensuring rapid medical aid is available anywhere when needed.





(With Agency Inputs)







