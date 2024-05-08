



New Delhi: Muktesh K Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) conducted a review of preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Madinah.





Pardeshi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat and discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments aimed at the welfare and comfort of pilgrims.





Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Shri Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a fruitful meeting with Vice Haj Minister, HE Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Jeddah today. They reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Haj with a focus on providing the best services to the Indian pilgrims."





Muktesh K Pardeshi was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 4-7 aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. Notably, a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims in 2024 will visit Saudi Arabia under the 2024 Hajj quota.





Pardeshi held talks with the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress under the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) and topics of bilateral and mutual interest. He affirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia across various sectors.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Shri Muktesh Pardeshi, Deputy Minister/ Secretary (CPV&OIA) @MukteshPardeshihad a meeting with H.E. Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN. They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interests."





During his visit to Riyadh, Muktesh K Pardeshi met with Assistant Minister of Electricity Affairs, Nasser Al Qahtani and Assistant Minister for Petroleum and Gas, Mohammed AIbrahim in the Ministry of Energy to discuss deepening energy cooperation, including in the field of renewables and on-grid connectivity. The two sides discussed facilitating investments between India and Saudi Arabia.





He also met Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnerships (SCISP) President and CEO Raad Al Barakati and reviewed the work under the Economy pillar of the SPC, according to an MEA press release.





In a press release, MEA stated, "Engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was an important focus of the visit. The Secretary visited the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh and held a meeting with GCC Assistant Secretary-General H.E Dr Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg."





"The two sides discussed strengthening the institutional framework of ties, and enhancing relations across various sectors, including in trade, security, energy, and cultural exchange. Both sides exchanged views on the regional and international situation,"it added.





During his visit, Pardeshi reviewed the well-being of the 2.4 million Indian community living in Saudi Arabia. He commended Saudi Arabia's leadership for their efforts in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community.





Muktesh K Pardeshi interacted with the vibrant community in both Jeddah and Riyadh. Secretary expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the Indian community to the socio-economic fabric of Saudi Arabia and assured them of the Government of India's continued support and assistance.





In a post on X, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah on Monday stated, "CGI, Jeddah organised an interaction of Indian Community with Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, @MukteshPardeshi on 05 May 2024, in its premises. Consul General Mohd. Shahid Alam @Shahid_IFS delivered the welcome remarks and highlighted the efforts of CGI, Jeddah for the welfare of Indian Comunity in its jurisdiction.





"The Secretary (CPV & OIA) in his address highlighted the important role which the Indian community abroad has to play in achieving the target of Viksit Bharat. Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Joint Secretary (Gulf) in Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi Shri Asim R. Mahajan also interacted with the Indian Community members," it added.





"He interacted with the vibrant community in both Jeddah and Riyadh. Secretary expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the Indian community to the socio-economic fabric of Saudi Arabia and assured them of the Government of India's continued support and assistance," MEA said in a press release.





Pardeshi's visit underscored the depth and breadth of the relationship between India, Saudi Arabia and the GCC. It reaffirmed India's commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration across diverse fields.





On Tuesday, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, hosted a reception in honour of Muktesh Pardeshi at the India House.





In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Amb. Dr Suhel Khan hosted a community reception in honour of Secretary (CPV&OIA) Shri Muktesh Pardeshi at the India House. Representatives of various diaspora organizations & cross section of the Indian community members attended the event and warmly welcomed Secretary (CPV&OIA)."





