

New Delhi: A memorial ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was held at the Iran Culture House in the national capital.

The memorial ceremony was held on Tuesday in New Delhi, for the Iranian President and the foreign minister who died in a helicopter crash on Monday.

"A memorial ceremony for the President and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held on Tuesday at the Iran Culture House in New Delhi," the Iranian embassy in India said in a post shared on X.





Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar departed for Tehran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials.





"Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 22 May 2024 to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on 19 May 2024," the MEA said in an official press release.





President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.





The Iranian government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday when a funeral is expected to be held in Tehran with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah leading prayers.





Raisi's body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, Vice-President of the Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, announced.





Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Iran embassy in the national capital and conveyed India's "deepest condolences" on the tragic demise of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister.





Jaishankar remembered the Iranian leaders as "friends of India" who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship.





Meanwhile, in New Delhi, a condolence book has been opened at Iran's Embassy to enable people to pay tributes to the late President, the late foreign as well as other fellow officials. India observed a day of national mourning as well on May 21.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







