

Baaz is a fully autonomous Mini Unmanned Fixed Wing aircraft. It is capable of carrying a 200 gram payload or camera without gimbal and is ideally suited for survey work. The payload can be a day still camera or a multi-spectral camera. Most high quality cameras are under 300 grams.





The UAV is electrically powered with a very low dB level. The aircraft is autonomous right from Take-off to Landing. For ease of operation the aircraft is capable of hand launch and normal ground landing. The UAV airframe is made of Elasto-Polymer foam and Carbon Fibre Composites.





OM systems UAV Successfully demonstrated dropping of two grenades. OMs mini UAV one of the first made in India product inducted by northern command and still in use after 100s of sorties.





Capabilities:





Fully Autonomous from Take-Off to Landing Can be programmed for 300 Waypoints Can Loiter over the subject at any way point Has Manual over ride at any stage Can be 'Guided' to specific location during flight by clicking over map Can activate/deactivate any payload from the GCS Auto payload activation on reaching the way point Fail safe built in. Will 'RTL' if link is lost. Will 'Land' if battery is low GCS switchable navigation lights





OM UAV Inputs



