OM UAV Systems Develops Baaz Flying Wing UAV For Indian Defence Forces
Baaz is a fully autonomous Mini Unmanned Fixed Wing aircraft. It is capable of carrying a 200 gram payload or camera without gimbal and is ideally suited for survey work. The payload can be a day still camera or a multi-spectral camera. Most high quality cameras are under 300 grams.
The UAV is electrically powered with a very low dB level. The aircraft is autonomous right from Take-off to Landing. For ease of operation the aircraft is capable of hand launch and normal ground landing. The UAV airframe is made of Elasto-Polymer foam and Carbon Fibre Composites.
OM systems UAV Successfully demonstrated dropping of two grenades. OMs mini UAV one of the first made in India product inducted by northern command and still in use after 100s of sorties.
Capabilities:
Fully Autonomous from Take-Off to LandingCan be programmed for 300 WaypointsCan Loiter over the subject at any way pointHas Manual over ride at any stageCan be 'Guided' to specific location during flight by clicking over mapCan activate/deactivate any payload from the GCSAuto payload activation on reaching the way pointFail safe built in. Will 'RTL' if link is lost. Will 'Land' if battery is lowGCS switchable navigation lights
OM UAV Inputs
