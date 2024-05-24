Father of Medical student from Chhattisgarh who is stranded in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan





Bishkek: At a time when violence has gripped Bishkek, the family members amid growing concerns about the safety of the students stuck in Kyrgyzstan have requested the Chhattisgarh government to bring their children back to the country.





"This incident happened on May 18. There was a lot of panic atmosphere at that time and since the army and police forces have also arrived in Bishkek, so now the atmosphere is not like before. Students have been asked not to go out. The college management is delivering food and water to the hostels and now the classes have been asked to be taken online and students have been asked to go back to India," the father of Shivani Tamboli, a student stuck in Bishkek told ANI.





He said that as soon as he got to know of the violence arising in Bishkek, he informed the district administration and also messaged Chattisgarh's Deputy CM to take a stalk of the situation and do the needful for the return of the students.





"Our daughter will return on May 26 and the management there will take her to the airport. Our request from the Chhattisgarh government is that the students should be brought back safely. We also informed the district administration and messaged the Deputy CM. In this regard, he has assured us that if any problem arises then contact us immediately," he said.





In Bishkek, violent clashes have broken out among student groups, with reports indicating the use of batons by attackers. International students, including Indians, have been wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.





Meanwhile, Janjgir-Champa Additional Collector, SP Vaidh said in a press conference recently that the district administration had come to know about the situation in Bishkek about 4-5 days back.





"4-5 days ago, the district administration received information that some students who had gone to Kyrgyzstan for medical studies informed that there was some dispute situation. Their parents requested that if there has been any such incident of violence with the local people then our children should be brought back," the additional collector said.





He noted that initiatives are being taken in this regard at the government level.





"I had a discussion with them and their parents to bring them back. They say that the situation is under control right now and the students will return only after their exams are over. If any such situation arises, it will be discussed at the government level and they will be brought back," he said.





Every year a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan for further studies. At the moment, about 17,000 Indian students are in the country spread across many cities but most of them are in Bishkek.





Following the situation, the Embassy also shared an update that it has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance.





Students and their families were urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements.





However, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal with no restrictions on any movement.





In a post on X, the embassy stated, "Situation in Bishkek continues to remain normal with no restrictions on any movement. Medical Universities are conducting classes online. Students are advised to follow the University's instructions. In case of any issue, they may contact us at 055-571-0041 & 055-500-5538."





"The Embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal," the Embassy of India in Bishkek said in a release.





