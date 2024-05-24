

Singapore: Of the dozens of people injured during turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London on Tuesday, more than 20 suffered spinal injuries, CNN reported, citing a Bangkok hospital that treated some of the passengers.

Speaking to reporters, Samitivej Srinakarin, the hospital director, said 22 patients with spine and spinal cord issues, six with skull and brain injuries, and another 13 with bone, muscle, or soft tissue complaints were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility.





The doctor further said 17 patients underwent surgery, including procedures like suturing to spinal operations. Flight SQ321 heading from London to Singapore was flying at 37,000 feet on Tuesday when the plane dropped sharply before climbing several hundred feet, CNN reported, citing flight tracking data. The plane then continued to dip and ascend for about a minute.





At the time of the incident, many passengers were having breakfast. After its emergency landing in Bangkok, video and images from inside the aircraft showcased the extent of the damage that was caused, with overhead compartments smashed open and emergency oxygen air masks dangling above the seats.





A picture of one galley showed a section of the ceiling open, with parts of the plane's interior hanging down. Following the incident, the plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew was diverted to Bangkok, where ambulances and emergency response teams were waiting.





Previously, the hospital said that those injured onboard the flight included people from Australia, Malaysia, US, UK, New Zealand, Spain, and Ireland.





Of the total 71 passengers who were reported injured on the plane, 55 remain in hospitals, including 40 at the Samitivej Srinakarin facility, according to a CNN report.





A British man identified as Geoff Kitchen (73) with an existing heart condition died on board. Although hospital officials have not yet confirmed the cause of his death.





He was described as "always a gentleman with the utmost honesty and integrity" by the Thornbury Musical Theatre Group, an establishment where he worked for more than 35 years.





Of the passengers and crew on board the original flight, 143 passengers were flown to Singapore on a relief flight sent by Singapore Airlines on Wednesday morning.





