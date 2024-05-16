



Siemens Ltd, a key supplier of transmission solutions to the transportation sector, has announced a substantial capital expenditure exceeding ₹1,000 crore for the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in India.





Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens Ltd, emphasised the significant progress India has made in becoming a preferred destination for manufacturing and business in recent years. He expressed confidence that with these substantial investments, Siemens will be better equipped to meet customer needs with an enhanced portfolio and go-to-market strategy.





In a statement, Siemens outlined its plans to expand its factory operations in Goa, investing a total of ₹333 crore, marking the company’s largest investment in the state. The expansion aims to meet the escalating demand for critical components in industries such as infrastructure, power distribution, and other sectors. The upgraded facility will introduce Gas Insulated Switchgear and Clean Air GIS (Blue GIS) technologies, catering to customers in sectors like data centres, metro rail, oil & gas, steel, transmission, and distribution, helping them achieve their sustainability objectives.





Siemens To Invest ₹186 Crore For Cutting-Edge Metro Train Production Facility In Aurangabad





Additionally, Siemens’ Mobility Business is investing ₹186 crore to establish a Metro train manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, aimed at meeting the increasing global demand for Metro Rail networks.





In response to the surging demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India, the company has strategically acquired the EV division of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls. This move enables Siemens to offer a wide range of alternate current chargers and direct current chargers with capacities ranging from 30 to 300 kW for various EV applications.





