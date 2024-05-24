North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un inspecting missile manufacturing facility at Konggwi-dong





South Korea on Friday imposed sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and two Russian vessels over weapons trade and other activities between Pyongyang and Moscow deemed in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions, Seoul's foreign ministry said.





The Russian vessels had been carrying a large quantity of containers between Russia and North Korea transporting military supplies in a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, the ministry said in a statement.





The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.





According to South Korea's foreign ministry, one North Korean individual representing a state-controlled company based in Syria held negotiations to promote arms trade with a Russian from the Wagner Group between 2022 and 2023, citing an annual report by the U.N. panel of experts monitoring the reclusive state.





Another individual at a company based in Russia was involved in bringing diesel from Russia into North Korea, the ministry said, accusing both individuals of breaching U.N. Security Council resolutions.





Five other North Koreans helped raise funds to support the country's development of nuclear and missile programs by earning foreign currency as IT workers, the statement said.





Russia last month described South Korea's sanctions on Russian individuals and entities as an "unfriendly move" and warned it would respond in due course.





Earlier this year, the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea failed to extend its mandate following a veto by Moscow, prompting the United States and its allies to seek alternatives.





